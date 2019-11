EXO's comeback is garnering lots of attention, which has resulted in Chanyeol trending globally on Twitter.

Fans are using the hashtag #ObsessedwithCHANYEOL to show their love of the idol's new concept with anticipation for more teasers from the other members in the future.

Chanyeol's natural visuals are INSANE. He's so good looking. We owe his parents a 610 page essay filled with words of just gratitude. #ObsessedWithCHANYEOL #CASE61pic.twitter.com/AeOzO2CynS — CASE-61 (@ultchanyeolpark) November 12, 2019

He posted the best two pictures. We stan a man with taste #ObsessedWithCHANYEOL #CASE61 pic.twitter.com/L0N4CNEvPD — CASE-61 (@ultchanyeolpark) November 12, 2019

Are you excited for EXO's comeback?