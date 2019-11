Boy group VICTON has achieved their first music show win!

The group is trending worldwide as fans congratulate them after their first place win with their track "Nostalgic Night" on 'The Show'.

During the first place speech, they also name-dropped Seungwoo, who is currently promoting in X1.

THE FACT THAT THEY WERE SO BRAVE TO NAMEDROP SEUNGWOO SHOWS HOW UNBREAKABLE THEIR BOND IS!!!!! VIC7ON 1ST WIN AND MANY MORE VICTORIES TO COME 😭💙💛 #VICTON1stwin #NostalgicNight1stwin pic.twitter.com/35EmW9wVAQ — yani • x1 album ga (@alphanseungwoo) November 12, 2019

VICTON makes a grand exit after winning first place #VICTON1stwin pic.twitter.com/xH0HMBDbI7 — #VICTON1STWIN (@seunguw) November 12, 2019

Congratulations to VICTON!