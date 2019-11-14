2

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

Noel's Kang Kyun Sung reveals that variety shows stopped casting him after he cut his hair

AKP STAFF


Noel's Kang Kyun Sung revealed that variety shows stopped casting him once he cut his hair. 

The singer appeared on the November 14th broadcast of AKMU Suhyun's radio show on KBS's KoolFM where he featured his group's new song "Last Night at Alley in Front of Your House"

The singer used to be a hot topic in variety for his unique charm and 4D personality, but he revealed that "once I cut my hair, my variety show appearances also got cut." The singer used to have a trademark long hairstyle but cut it short, resulting in many people complimenting his good looks. 

Which look do you like better? 

  1. Noel
1 555 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Nicole_Cervantes296 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

What?? He's way cuter with short hair (imo).

Share
Eric Nam, IZ*ONE, X1
Eric Nam leaves a message for IZ*ONE and X1
2 hours ago   7   7,943
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan light stick!
5 hours ago   20   11,784
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLINKS Trend that #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG
13 hours ago   91   54,694

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND