Noel's Kang Kyun Sung reveals that variety shows stopped casting him after he cut his hair



Noel's Kang Kyun Sung revealed that variety shows stopped casting him once he cut his hair.

The singer appeared on the November 14th broadcast of AKMU Suhyun's radio show on KBS's KoolFM where he featured his group's new song "Last Night at Alley in Front of Your House".

The singer used to be a hot topic in variety for his unique charm and 4D personality, but he revealed that "once I cut my hair, my variety show appearances also got cut." The singer used to have a trademark long hairstyle but cut it short, resulting in many people complimenting his good looks.

Which look do you like better?