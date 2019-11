Less than a week left until rookie boy group Newkidd returns with their 2nd single album, 'Come'!

In preparation for their comeback next week, Newkidd have dropped a chic, princely group concept photo, charming fans with a sophisticated, mature side. Meanwhile, Newkidd recently wrapped up their first ever fan meeting in Ukraine, greeting Ukrainian fans ahead of their comeback.

You can look forward to Newkidd's full single album release next week on November 28 at 6 PM KST.