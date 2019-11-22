Kang Daniel reveals that he only sleeps 3 to 4 hours a night

Kang Daniel revealed that he gets very little sleep these days.

The popular idol appeared on the guerilla date portion of the November 22 'Entertainment Weekly' broadcast where he revealed that he was staying very busy! When asked how much he slept a night these days, he replied: "around 3 to 4 hours this past week. But I"m thankful. It's been a while, and I feel alive."

When asked about how he feels about his upcoming single album titled 'TOUCHN', he replied "I'm nervous. I want to show a new better side of myself. It's written as if I'm the star of a movie. I think a lot of people will like my title track."



'TOUCHN' will be released on November 25th. Check out footage of the episode below!