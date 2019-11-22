9

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Kang Daniel reveals that he only sleeps 3 to 4 hours a night

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel revealed that he gets very little sleep these days.

The popular idol appeared on the guerilla date portion of the November 22 'Entertainment Weekly' broadcast where he revealed that he was staying very busy! When asked how much he slept a night these days, he replied: "around 3 to 4 hours this past week. But I"m thankful. It's been a while, and I feel alive."

When asked about how he feels about his upcoming single album titled 'TOUCHN', he replied "I'm nervous. I want to show a new better side of myself. It's written as if I'm the star of a movie. I think a lot of people will like my title track."

'TOUCHN' will be released on November 25th. Check out footage of the episode below!

  1. Kang Daniel
3 1,342 Share 75% Upvoted

3

Junecomel273 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Kang Daniel : I feel alive

me : I feel alive

Share

2

Didi964 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Kang daniel always positive thinking...

you have worked hard daniel !!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND