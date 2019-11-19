Netizens notice that Ham So Won and Jin Hua have stopped fighting due to negative netizen comments

It seems like 'Flavor of Wife' is taking viewer feedback seriously.



The latest episode of the show broadcasted on November 19th shows the couple, for once, not fighting but working through their problems.

Although the two people faced major conflict while they tried to cook a pot of stew, instead of fighting, they started supporting each other and displaying healthy behavior.

Recently, netizens have been calling out the show for "obviously scripted situations."

Check out their changed behavior below.