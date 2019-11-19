AOA's Jimin goes blonde, stuns fans with her new look

AOA's Jimin showed off her handsome visuals through a recent Instagram update.

The popular star uploaded the picture on November 19 with the caption "Something's on me and that' handsomeness."

Jimin is indeed looking handsome in a bold army style jacket and headband that bring out her charismatic features. Her blonde hair definitely solidifies the look as well. Fans are loving the new look, stating:





"I became a fan of AOA after watching 'Queendom'. You're gorgeous Jimin."

"Everyone would want to get married to you because you're so handsome."

"She looks good after gaining weight."

What do you think of Jimin's new look?