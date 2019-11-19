5

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

AOA's Jimin goes blonde, stuns fans with her new look

AKP STAFF

AOA's Jimin showed off her handsome visuals through a recent Instagram update.

The popular star uploaded the picture on November 19 with the caption "Something's on me and that' handsomeness." 

Jimin is indeed looking handsome in a bold army style jacket and headband that bring out her charismatic features. Her blonde hair definitely solidifies the look as well. Fans are loving the new look, stating: 


"I became a fan of AOA after watching 'Queendom'. You're gorgeous Jimin."

"Everyone would want to get married to you because you're so handsome." 
"She looks good after gaining weight."

What do you think of Jimin's new look?

View this post on Instagram

김묻었네,,잘생김,,🗡⚔️🗡

A post shared by jimin (@jiminbaby_18) on

  1. Jimin
2 2,973 Share 50% Upvoted

2

pink_oracle4,009 pts 33 minutes ago 1
33 minutes ago

Why did I think she has been blonde for months already?

Share

1 more reply

ATEEZ, Bang Yong Guk, Jennie, Zico, Sehun, Krystal, BamBam, B.I, Hwa Sa, Shownu
10 Idols With RBF (Resting Bitch Face)
3 hours ago   24   16,377
BTS
BTS is named group of the year by Variety
3 hours ago   14   4,263
Charted SMTM Songs
11 minutes ago   0   53
BTS
BTS is named group of the year by Variety
3 hours ago   14   4,263

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND