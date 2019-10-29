Netizens call out 'Flavor of Wife' for obviously scripted situations regarding the Ham So Won and Jin Hua couple

Netizens are calling out the TV Chosun show 'Flavor of Wife' for obviously scripted situations.

The show has garnered a lot of attention, particularly for the interactions between Ham So Won and Jin Hua. The most recent broadcast on October 29th had netizens up in arms about the show being scripted.

On this broadcast, Ham So Won and Jin Hua were seen spending time with Jin Hua's parents in China. On the broadcast, Jin Hua's mom suddenly made a startling statement to the couple, saying: "I want to live with you guys. I can take care of your second child too."









Netizens have been commenting at the absurdity and unrealistic nature of the situation given the past context of the show focusing on the couple's marital problems involving Jin Hua's mother as well as the fact that Jin Hua's father was not included. Comments include:

"This is clearly scripted."

"That conversation cannot possibly be real. It's so awkward."

"Is this reality or a drama? Not interesting."

