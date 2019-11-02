Netizens LOL at fan account of Seventeen

Netizens are LOLing at a fan account of Seventeen. This Twitter account named "Best dancing Kpop Groups" seems like a regular rating/ranking account, but it was closed after just posting Seventeen's video.

Netizens are loving this witty account. Some of the comments include: "Honestly, this is a whole mood.","I love how he/she created an account just to say that Seventeen is the best K-pop group at dancing", "Carats are so creative at idolizing their group"





What are your thoughts?