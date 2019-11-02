8

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens LOL at fan account of Seventeen

Netizens are LOLing at a fan account of Seventeen. This Twitter account named "Best dancing Kpop Groups" seems like a regular rating/ranking account, but it was closed after just posting Seventeen's video. 

Netizens are loving this witty account. Some of the comments include: "Honestly, this is a whole mood.","I love how he/she created an account just to say that Seventeen is the best K-pop group at dancing", "Carats are so creative at idolizing their group"


What are your thoughts? 

jokerfish594 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

lol the top vote comments are all downvoted. 2 people out there don't quite understand the joke?

0

seulgisredpants460 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

Whats with the downvotes lol

