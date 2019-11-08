Netizens call for 'Produce' groups to disband + react to the revelation that the top 20 trainees for 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101' were picked before public voting

Netizens have been continuously abuzz after the truth about the 'Produce' series was revealed.

The main PD has now admitted that the top 20 trainees for both 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101' were determined before public voting even started, leading to major buzz regarding this issue. The entire premise of the show is now revealed to be completely fabricated, leading to an unfortunate number of victims in the aftermath.

Netizens have been commenting:

"The labels who made the deals... *shivers*"

"Shaking my head. All the groups need to disband."

"I wonder if the labels of the trainees who didn't place couldn't afford the deal?"



"People paid money to vote. Refund everyone."

"Fromis9, X1, IZ*ONE all need to disband."

"We should have all known when Song Dong Pyo made it to X1. He lacks charm and skill yet he made it into the top..."

"The most important thing is if the chosen trainees knew this was going on."

What do you think of this ongoing situation?

