Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Netizens call for 'Produce' groups to disband + react to the revelation that the top 20 trainees for 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101' were picked before public voting

Netizens have been continuously abuzz after the truth about the 'Produce' series was revealed.

The main PD has now admitted that the top 20 trainees for both 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101' were determined before public voting even started, leading to major buzz regarding this issue. The entire premise of the show is now revealed to be completely fabricated, leading to an unfortunate number of victims in the aftermath.

Netizens have been commenting: 

"The labels who made the deals... *shivers*"

"Shaking my head. All the groups need to disband."

"I wonder if the labels of the trainees who didn't place couldn't afford the deal?"

"People paid money to vote. Refund everyone."

"Fromis9, X1, IZ*ONE all need to disband."

"We should have all known when Song Dong Pyo made it to X1. He lacks charm and skill yet he made it into the top..."

"The most important thing is if the chosen trainees knew this was going on."

What do you think of this ongoing situation? 

kxk414 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

another article that brings nothing new to the table can allkpop stop using x1 as a clout why don’t you write some positive article for ONCE about how oneits and wizone made it to worldwide trends at 1 with standupforx1 and wizoneloveizone instead writing this crap

1

kpopfan7185 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

Let's be honest, this series was going to turn side-ways as soon as those statements about season 1 being "healthy pornography" Crazy though, how the sins of the labels and producers are falling back on these groups. I have sympathy for X1/IZ*ONE, Fromis9. Those members are working hard to show that they deserve to be in the group but all of that is pretty much fading to the background behind all of this fraud. I understand ppl are mad, but still these ladies/guys are still learning choreo, singing, and dieting. Even if they knew, what could they have really done. Say no to the spot and potentially be blacklisted, not to mention that these kids are all under contract and have a lot of debt. Even the revelation now from past participants are all hindsight and after the fact, and where are those people now (career-wise). So I wouldn't really blame the participants even if they knew. but that's just me.

