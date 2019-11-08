13

Taeyeon states she would die before busking alone

Taeyeon revealed her sadness at the fact that her last busking performance would be coming up on 'Begin Again 3'

She appeared on the November 8th broadcast of the popular show where she has been busking in Berlin and Amsterdam for six days. On the morning of her last performance, she stated: "Honestly, busking can feel difficult. But after I do it, I feel accomplished. I would die before trying to do it by myself."

She continued stating: "At first, I found it somewhat burdensome but now that it became fun you guys are telling me to go home", causing laughter among the members. 

Do you want to see Taeyeon go busking again in the future? 

Even though she has no trouble singing in front of thousands of fans, you could tell she was dead nervous in the first episode. The same for other members too, but they gradually became super comfortable and happy, it was nice to see their development. I will miss this group a lot.

