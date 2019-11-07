Reports reveal that PDs determined the top 20 trainees for 'Produce X 101' and 'Produce 48' before public voting even started

Recent news reports have revealed that the PDs for the Mnet trainee reality series 'Produce 101' determined the top 20 trainees before public voting even started. It was revealed that the two producers of the show had chosen these trainees themselves without any regard for voting for 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101'.

These revelations are incredibly shocking, considering that trainees were believed to have gone through three rounds of public voting to obtain their spots. The entire concept of the show circles around the fact that the nation is the group's producer, making the reveal of the following information that much more shocking.

The two main PDs for the Mnet reality show are currently in custody due to voter fraud charges. Stay tuned for more updates.