Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Reports reveal that PDs determined the top 20 trainees for 'Produce X 101' and 'Produce 48' before public voting even started

Recent news reports have revealed that the PDs for the Mnet trainee reality series 'Produce 101' determined the top 20 trainees before public voting even started. It was revealed that the two producers of the show had chosen these trainees themselves without any regard for voting for 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101'.  

These revelations are incredibly shocking, considering that trainees were believed to have gone through three rounds of public voting to obtain their spots. The entire concept of the show circles around the fact that the nation is the group's producer, making the reveal of the following information that much more shocking. 

The two main PDs for the Mnet reality show are currently in custody due to voter fraud charges. Stay tuned for more updates. 

markel9000229 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

I wonder if the really popular trainees where really popular because we where lead to believe they are, like we where pushed the message that they are popular and we just followed suit. I wonder who got screw out of a top 20 spot.

trogdorthe8th6,128 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

This just gets crazier with each layer that gets peeled back. I will say that them deciding the top 20 before the public voting doesn't really surprise me though, especially when you consider how much screen time certain people would get in each season. It's like they were practically advertising, "HEY! This right here, this is who you should be choosing from, so ignore the rest!" It makes all the complaints from some people about their faves not getting more screen time that much sadder, because their bias never had a chance to begin with.

