NCT 127 makes another history as the 1st K-Pop group to perform at 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'

NCT 127 makes another history as the first K-Pop group to perform at the 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' today.  

On November 28, 9 AM EST, the group performed on Brick-Changer float from the LEGO Group during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. They are the first K-Pop group to be featured. 

This is not the first time the boys have made history. Earlier this month, they made the MTV Europe Music Awards' history, by being the first K-pop group to perform live at the celebration in the award show's 25-year history. 

Check out the clips below and congratulations to NCT 127!

bxfangirl222217 pts 1 hour ago 7
1 hour ago

I swear, there is nothing like an NCT post that can garner this many idiots and trolls hating on them! Geez, like calm down and get a life already!

190712 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

I really want people to stop spreading negativity by hating NCT. They are very talented and nobody can say otherwise...NCT 💚💚💚💚💚

