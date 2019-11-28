NCT 127 makes another history as the 1st K-Pop group to perform at 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'

NCT 127 makes another history as the first K-Pop group to perform at the 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade' today.



On November 28, 9 AM EST, the group performed on Brick-Changer float from the LEGO Group during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. They are the first K-Pop group to be featured.

This is not the first time the boys have made history. Earlier this month, they made the MTV Europe Music Awards' history, by being the first K-pop group to perform live at the celebration in the award show's 25-year history.

Check out the clips below and congratulations to NCT 127!





nct on the lego float at the macy's thanksgivings day parade while cherry bomb is blasting is just surreal#NCT127_MacysParade pic.twitter.com/G7zciujAHR — daily haechan pics (@hyuckgospoilers) November 28, 2019