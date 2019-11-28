HyunA opens up about her mental health

HyunA candidly opened up about her mental and physical health.

On November 28, HyunA shared how she has been feeling and trying to manage her mental and physical health. She also told her fans that she will take better care of herself. Below is the full translation of her Instagram post.

Hi Hello my fans and anyone who has been supporting me. I don't know if this is the right choice or not, but I decided to share it after thinking for a long time.

To be frank, I have been dreaming of being on stage since I was very little. Somehow I have made my dream come true and I garnered a lot of love and attention growing up. I always thought I had a lot of opportunities for me so I was thankful and honestly, that had me excited. Sometimes I felt sorry for that. Time passed by and I became an adult after debuting. I felt pressure to not make any mistake or I would face consequences. I did not look back without realizing I was sick because I wanted to be chosen by everyone or anyone. But I thought I was okay because I had good people around me and my fans were supporting me. It was 2016 when I first realized I was not okay. After deferring to make a doctor's appointment for years, I finally did in 2016 and was shocked to hear that I had depression and anxiety. I think I did not believe that diagnosis for another year. Now, I continue to see my doctor biweekly, and I try not to think of it badly as many of you are supporting me. But then one day, I couldn't see and I collapsed soon after. It happened a few more times. I thought it was one of the panic attacks from my anxiety but my doctor recommended going under detailed checkup. I was diagnosed with vasovagal syncope. At first, I was devastated and did not want to share this with anyone. I wanted to be on stage. I thought no one would hire me if I were to pass out frequently or knew I was sick.





But I couldn't keep the secret for so long. I felt sorry for those who trusted and gave me a job whenever I was shooting a commercial or performing on stage. I have worked up enough courage to finally be upfront of who I am and what I am going through. I will take better care of myself but I guess no one can be perfect. I think it's not too late to love and take care of myself. I will always be honest like now from now on. Thank you for reading.

