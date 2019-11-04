9

Nature unveil 'Nature World: Code A' teaser images of members Chaebin and Haru

Nature has unveiled another batch of individual concept teasers for their second mini album 'Nature World: Code A'!

For the new batch of images, which dropped on November 4 KST, members Haru and Chaebin are each given their own 'A'-word concept, with Haru's being 'adapt' and Chaebin's being 'aware.' Both girls look confidently into the camera, dressed in outfits reflecting their own personal style. In Haru's image, she is dressed in a vintage style with a frilly white blouse and tailored blazer, while Chaebin goes more modern in a street-style white top and a chunky silver chain necklace.

Meanwhile, 'Nature World: Code A' is set for release on November 12 KST.

Check out the teasers below!

