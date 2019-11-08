[MV & Album Review] GOT7 – 'Call My Name'

GOT7 – 'CALL MY NAME'

Track List:





1. You Calling My Name *Title

2. PRAY

3. Now or Never (feat. Jonas Blue)

4. THURSDAY

5. RUN AWAY

6. Crash & Burn

GOT7 has dropped their newest EP 'Call My Name.' It includes six tracks (no instrumentals), and includes a collaboration with British DJ Jonas Blue. Whatever they're doing, it's working. The EP grabbed top spots on iTunes charts worldwide, and the title track, "You Calling My Name." topped iTunes’ Top Songs charts in six countries.

The title track, "You Calling My Name," starts off the EP. It's largely a low-key dance track, though the raps on this track push it into the realm of awesome. Before that, it's not bad, but a little lacking. The melody "PRAY" has some things in common with tropical house beats (the genre that won't die). Though this has a smoothness and every part of this builds on the last, rising to a crescendo before dropping back down to the calmer main verses. Jonas Blue is a London-based DJ, songwriter, record producer, and remixer. And here he teamed up with GOT7 to produce "Now or Never," a pretty decent dance track (not like they couldn't do that themselves). You can hear his influence in the piping synths and uplifting backing track.

"Thursday" is a more playful song than the others we've heard thus far. Even in the softer, more tender parts, there's a sense of tongue in cheek. It's a welcome change, and it's got to be one of my faves so far. "Run Away" is their stab at R&B. They do a good job with this one. The falsetto and the backing track are precisely on point. And some funky guitars make themselves known during the chorus. "CRASH & BURN" sounds a little darker than the rest of the tracks. The initial backing track sounds a little dangerous and edgy. The raps themselves are aggressive. This is probably my overall favorite song on the EP.

So, obviously they're doing something right. And they proved that here. They've changed a little bit over the years, fine-tuning their sound, making small changes. And here they do what they do best: cross genres and produce some solid pop goodness. There's a reason why GOT7 is on top.

MV REVIEW

The visuals are king in GOT7's new one "You Calling My Name."

Everything here is meant to make the band look cool. Not like I'm complaining, of course. I'll take that over plaid casual pants and boat shoes any day.

I like the visual aspects of the video. The silhouettes in the beginning, the boys laying in a pinwheel formation, them dancing. Everything. And there's a lot of silhouette action. And green, for some reason, plays a part here. From night-vision to some kind of green smoke to green hallways. Floating neon surrounds them at times too.

The slow-mo, the suits, the outfit changes, the lighting, the dancing, everything is made to draw the eye. You don't have the sense of smooth motion like in SuperM's single, but you do get the sense that you're moving, if even if the camera's just panning around.

So did I like this one? Yeah, I think so. They did more with less, and it ended up being a fun MV to watch.

Score





MV Relevance...........8

MV Production..........8

MV Concept..............8

MV SCORE: 8.0

Album Production.....8

Album Concept.........8

Tracklisting...............8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.0

OVERALL................8.0