Netizens defend Suzy after she promotes feminist movie 'Kim Ji Young Born In 1982'

Netizens are supporting Suzy after the controversy regarding her support of the movie 'Kim Ji Young Born in 1982'.

On October 22nd, Suzy uploaded to her personal Instagram supporting the movie. The caption reads: "Our stories #KimJiYoungBornIn1982"





However, the issue became a bit of a controversy due to the movie's controversial feminist focus. Netizens have been coming to Suzy's defense for supporting the movie stating:

"Her label seniors are in it. I don't get what the big deal is."

"What's wrong with her supporting this movie? People are weird."

"They're from the same label..."



What do you think?