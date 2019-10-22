2

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

Netizens defend Suzy after she promotes feminist movie 'Kim Ji Young Born In 1982'

AKP STAFF

Netizens are supporting Suzy after the controversy regarding her support of the movie 'Kim Ji Young Born in 1982'

On October 22nd, Suzy uploaded to her personal Instagram supporting the movie. The caption reads: "Our stories #KimJiYoungBornIn1982" 


However, the issue became a bit of a controversy due to the movie's controversial feminist focus. Netizens have been coming to Suzy's defense for supporting the movie stating:

"Her label seniors are in it. I don't get what the big deal is."

"What's wrong with her supporting this movie? People are weird."

"They're from the same label..."

What do you think? 

  1. Suzy
0 405 Share 50% Upvoted
Epik High
Epik High celebrates their 16th anniversary
2 hours ago   2   1,747
CIX
CIX reveals MV for 'My New World'
2 hours ago   0   784
Epik High
Epik High celebrates their 16th anniversary
2 hours ago   2   1,747
MONSTA X
MONSTA X face tragedy in 'Find You' MV
7 hours ago   13   4,591
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
3 days ago   404   208,275

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND