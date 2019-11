MONSTA X fans are continuing their hashtag campaign after the departure of Wonho from the group.

Fans are now trending #ChangeForWonho and #IdolsAreHumansToo as they continue to call for his readmittance into MONSTA X.

#ChangeForWonho is more than fans demanding he be put back in mx out of love. it's a movement.

stop holding idols to inhumane standards.

nobody should see their dream crumble bc of their past.

nobody should be allowed to ruin someone's life by spreading rumors#아이돌도_인간이다 — wonho's ayato ♡ (@leeminhyikes_) November 8, 2019

wherever you are right now, i hope our love reaches you.

i hope you're doing well.

don't worry about the present, because we will never stop fighting for a future where we can all smile together.#아이돌도_인간이다#ChangeForWonho pic.twitter.com/QOiWh9rRrP — wonho's ayato ♡ (@leeminhyikes_) November 8, 2019

