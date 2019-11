FROM AMBER's "OTHER PEOPLE" MV

Eric Nam has hilariously reacted to his friend Amber's new MV.

The popular star made sure to post on Amber's Instagram after seeing some kissing scenes in her new music video for the song "Other People".

It seems like he's a little traumatized by seeing his close friend getting steamy on camera, and even tells Jack Jack, Amber's dog, to "go home" in Chinese.

What do you think of Eric's hilarious response?