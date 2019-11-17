Jewelry company denies they broke any laws, considering taking legal action against Dok2 on defamation of character

The jewelry company demanding payment back from Dok2 denied that they broke any Californian law.

The legal counsel for the company said, "Illionaire is not only not paying back 34,700 USD, they are also spreading false information that hurts our client's company. The company is currently considering a lawsuit on defamation of character." The company further affirmed that they did not break any Californian laws, and that they have not received any payments since he received the items in September 2018. They re-emphasized that any action by Dok2 was taken in 2019.

