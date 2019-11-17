7

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jewelry company denies they broke any laws, considering taking legal action against Dok2 on defamation of character

AKP STAFF

The jewelry company demanding payment back from Dok2 denied that they broke any Californian law.

The legal counsel for the company said, "Illionaire is not only not paying back 34,700 USD, they are also spreading false information that hurts our client's company. The company is currently considering a lawsuit on defamation of character." The company further affirmed that they did not break any Californian laws, and that they have not received any payments since he received the items in September 2018. They re-emphasized that any action by Dok2 was taken in 2019.

Stay tuned for more updates on this matter.

diadems-319 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

It's very simple:

Dok2 bought a bunch of jewelry and didn't pay his debt. Here is the itemized receipt.

Dok2 is a deadbeat who doesn't pay what he owes, lies about owing it and blames his creditors.

He is a low-down dirty thief. He belongs in prison.


End of story.

