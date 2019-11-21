Lai Kuan Lin loses contract termination lawsuit against Cube Entertainment

Lai Kuan Lin has lost his contract termination lawsuit against Cube Entertainment.



Lai Kuan Lin has been in an ongoing lawsuit with the label to nullify his exclusive contract, and on November 21, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in Cube Entertainment's favor. As previously reported, the singer claimed Cube Entertainment signed over his management rights while he was promoting in China without agreement from him or his family.



Cube Entertainment stated, "We welcome the court's decision. We're letting you know once again that Cube and Lai Kuan Lin's exclusive contract has not been terminated. According to the court's decision, we'll be continuing our exclusive contract with Lai Kuan Lin, and we plan to come to a mutual solution through discussion with him."



