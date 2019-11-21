4

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Lai Kuan Lin loses contract termination lawsuit against Cube Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Lai Kuan Lin has lost his contract termination lawsuit against Cube Entertainment.

Lai Kuan Lin has been in an ongoing lawsuit with the label to nullify his exclusive contract, and on November 21, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in Cube Entertainment's favor. As previously reported, the singer claimed Cube Entertainment signed over his management rights while he was promoting in China without agreement from him or his family.

Cube Entertainment stated, "We welcome the court's decision. We're letting you know once again that Cube and Lai Kuan Lin's exclusive contract has not been terminated. According to the court's decision, we'll be continuing our exclusive contract with Lai Kuan Lin, and we plan to come to a mutual solution through discussion with him."

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. Lai Kuan Lin
5 5,843 Share 100% Upvoted

0

sf9ismine37 pts 40 minutes ago 3
40 minutes ago

i forget why he wanted to nullify it

would be nice if it was in the article

Share

3 more replies

-1

guest_baby-918 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago
if cube partnered under bighit now?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Jae Hwan
Kim Jae Hwan Preparing For Comeback
2 hours ago   0   145

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND