Hyeri talks about being compared to Suzy and Seolhyun as idol-turned-actors

Hyeri talked about being compared to Suzy and Seolhyun as idol-turned-actors.



At an interview on November 21, the Girl's Day member opened up about how she feels about her acting career being compared to her fellow idol-turned-actors, former miss A member and Suzy and AOA's Seolhyun. Hyeri expressed, "Rather than a competition or rivalry, I cheer them on because I can feel how hard everyone is working."



She continued, "We're acting around the same time, and I think we've always been talked about together. Competition is embarrassing, and I think it becomes an issue. I'm happy that my name is even among them. I think I'd be disappointed if my name wasn't brought up. I'd think to myself, 'I'm starring in a drama too right now.' That's why I try to think of it in a positive light."



Hyeri starred in the recently wrapped up tvN drama 'Miss Lee'.