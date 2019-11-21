5

Posted by germainej

Hyeri talks about being compared to Suzy and Seolhyun as idol-turned-actors

Hyeri talked about being compared to Suzy and Seolhyun as idol-turned-actors.

At an interview on November 21, the Girl's Day member opened up about how she feels about her acting career being compared to her fellow idol-turned-actors, former miss A member and Suzy and AOA's Seolhyun. Hyeri expressed, "Rather than a competition or rivalry, I cheer them on because I can feel how hard everyone is working."

She continued, "We're acting around the same time, and I think we've always been talked about together. Competition is embarrassing, and I think it becomes an issue. I'm happy that my name is even among them. I think I'd be disappointed if my name wasn't brought up. I'd think to myself, 'I'm starring in a drama too right now.' That's why I try to think of it in a positive light."

Hyeri starred in the recently wrapped up tvN drama 'Miss Lee'.

anomynous74 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

hyeri is actually better than those two though..

hyeri > suzy > seolhyun

kylerobertson-19 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

