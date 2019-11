Krystal topped the real-time news rankings on Korean news portals for her recent Instagram post.

The idol turned actress uploaded two pictures of her posing elegantly next to a car. The caption states: "day out with my new A5."





It seems like Krystal's fulfilling her duties as an Audi Ambassador as she shows off a chic winter ensemble featuring a black leather jacket a wool collar.

What do you think of Krystal's winter look?