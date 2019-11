EXO fans in Jakarta are greeting the group with a massive welcome by trending the hashtag #WelcometoJakartaEXO as the boys arrived at the airport for a stretch of their 'EXO PLANET #5 – EXplOration' tour.





Excited fans are sharing footage of the boys arriving at the airport. The videos show large crowds at and outside the airport as fans lined up to get a glimpse of the members.

We hope EXO completes a safe and successful tour stop!