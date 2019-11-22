Kian84 undergoes training on 'I Live Alone' to prepare for an upcoming fashion shoot

Kian84 is learning the term "beauty is pain" firsthand as he trains to perfect his body for an upcoming fashion shoot.

The hilarious comic artist appeared on the November 22 broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone' where he was seen seeking the advice of actor Sung Hoon's friend trainer Yang Chi Seung for help. Kian84 stated that his ideal body was actor Bae Jung Nam's and was seen struggling through exercises in order to tighten up his body.



Do you think Kian84 will make his ideal body? Check out the video below.