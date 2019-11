HOTSHOT's Yoonsan will be releasing his third digital single.

Although details are sparse, the simple teaser image indicates that the multilingual and talented idol will be dropping a song on November 26th at 6 pm. It also appears that he'll be going as 'San' for his solo promotions.

The group HOTSHOT debuted in 2014 and rose to popularity as members of the group such as Ha Sung Woon landed a spot in the top 11 of the 'Produce 101' series. Stay tuned for more updates!