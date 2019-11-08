Han Hye Jin, Hwa Sa, and Park Narae throw a retro themed party on 'I Live Alone'

The women of 'I Live Alone' threw a glamorous 80s themed party to celebrate Park Narae's birthday!

The November 8 broadcast of the show revealed Han Hyejin, Hwa Sa, and Park Narae dressed up in their finest 80s ensembles following the theme of 'glam punk rock'.



The members decorated Park Narae's house as well, shocking the male cast members with their eye for visuals and details. Han Hye Jin also sang Park Narae happy birthday along with guitar accompaniment!



Check out a hilarious clip from the party below!