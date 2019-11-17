5

3

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Solo artist BLUE:D to drop new single 'Nobody' featuring WINNER's Song Min Ho

AKP STAFF

BLUE:D is collaborating with WINNER's Song Min Ho!

On November 18 KST, YG Entertainment released two teaser images announcing the single, which is entitled "Nobody." Fitting with the artist's name, both images are saturated in multiple shades of blue, showing the singer with a blue cropped bob as she clutches a bouquet of blue flowers. 

Meanwhile, BLUE:D is a solo artist under YGX, a subsidary of YG Entertainment. Since opening her official YouTube channel earlier this year, she has gained a number of fans with covers of artists like Fifth Harmony, Billie Eilish, and BLACKPINK.

Check out the teasers below, and stay tuned for this exciting release!

  1. WINNER
  2. Song Min Ho (Mino)
  3. BLUE.D
1 483 Share 63% Upvoted

0

vipic88235 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

NaPD shared a snippet of this song on NJTTW! It sounds sooooo good. Her voice is insane.

Share
November Girl Group Rankings
15 hours ago   9   4,116

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND