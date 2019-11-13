'TMI News' reveals the idols & singers with the biggest appetites

6

'TMI News' revealed the idols and singers with the biggest appetites!

On the November 13th episode of 'TMI News', Tei topped the list of singers and idol stars with the biggest appetites. He's known to have set up a burger restaurant because of his love of hamburgers, and he also reveals he would often eat 10 shrimp burgers in one sitting as a teenager.

At #2 on the list is Park Bo Ram, at 3rd is BTS's Jin, at 4th is 2PM's Chansung, at 5th is DAY6's Young K, and at #6 is EXO's Baekhyun

Take a look at the 'TMI News' videos of the results above and below!

misspaintbrush25 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Watching Baekhyun eat makes me so happy 😍

1

APal282 pts 35 minutes ago 1
35 minutes ago

kim yoo jung should be on the list. she out-ate everyone (incl. defcon) in a 1n2d episode. she continued eating, even after the cameras switched off!

