f(x)'s Amber has dropped the full, upbeat MV for her newest solo single, "Other People"!

In the MV, Amber takes the encouraging lyrics of her song quite literally as she throws a big, sweet revenge party with her friends, demonstrating to a toxic lover that he is being replaced with other, "good" people.

Catch the bold MV above! Meanwhile, "Other People" will be a part of Amber's upcoming solo album 'X', coming soon.