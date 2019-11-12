IZ*ONE members edited out of 'My Little Television 2' + netizens give conflicting opinions

Netizens are rooting for IZ*ONE after recent voting controversies surrounding 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101' have led to their TV appearances to be halted.

Members of the group were most recently edited out of 'My Little Television 2', leading to the following edited image to trend on online community boards. In the image, you can see empty space on the couches where the members were digitally erased.

Some netizens are rooting for the group, stating:

"This is such an overreaction. IZ*ONE fighting!"



"This probably wrung out the staff. I feel so sorry for them."

"Wow this is so wrong. They're treating them as if they're criminals."

On the other hand, some netizens are supporting the decision to remove them, stating:

"They need to disband."

"Why call them to the show in the first place."

"This isn't an overreaction. They did well to get rid of them. Who wants to see a criminally assembled group?"

What do you think?

