Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

IZ*ONE members edited out of 'My Little Television 2' + netizens give conflicting opinions

Netizens are rooting for IZ*ONE after recent voting controversies surrounding 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101' have led to their TV appearances to be halted.

Members of the group were most recently edited out of 'My Little Television 2', leading to the following edited image to trend on online community boards. In the image, you can see empty space on the couches where the members were digitally erased.

Some netizens are rooting for the group, stating: 

"This is such an overreaction. IZ*ONE fighting!"

"This probably wrung out the staff. I feel so sorry for them."

"Wow this is so wrong. They're treating them as if they're criminals."

On the other hand, some netizens are supporting the decision to remove them, stating:

"They need to disband."

"Why call them to the show in the first place."

"This isn't an overreaction. They did well to get rid of them. Who wants to see a criminally assembled group?"

What do you think? 

or3g0n20 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

Who wants to see a criminally assembled group? what a dumb ass...do you consider yourself a criminal too if one your family is a criminal? who are them to judge people?

civils6114 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

this is too much

