Chanyeol's Youtube channel Studio NNG releases step dancing apology video after controversial first video + Korean netizens still furious

Korean netizens are angry at recent videos released by Studio NNG.

The YouTube channel is a joint collaboration between EXO's Chanyeol and SM director MQ. Many Korean fans were angry about MQ's tone towards others in the first video published by the channel, stating:

"MQ... If you're going to leave videos up for the public know when to speak and when not to speak."

"MQ doesn't think of the people he's speaking to and makes them flustered."

"How does a grown adult still speak like that?"

The channel later revealed an apology video titled "SORRY" involving Chanyeol, MQ, and the entire staff participating in a step dance. Although global fans have been leaving positive comments, some Korean fans have grown angrier, stating:

"MQ was the one who was rude and he made the entire staff apologize with him?"

"What kind of apology is this? You made a video that no one understands and isn't sincere at all."

"You mess up and make Chanyeol apologize?

"Korean people are angry but they purposefully made everything in English. Is this a joke?"

Check out the apology video below. What do you think of this situation?