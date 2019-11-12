Chanyeol's Youtube channel Studio NNG releases step dancing apology video after controversial first video + Korean netizens still furious

7

Korean netizens are angry at recent videos released by Studio NNG.

The YouTube channel is a joint collaboration between EXO's Chanyeol and SM director MQ. Many Korean fans were angry about MQ's tone towards others in the first video published by the channel, stating: 

"MQ... If you're going to leave videos up for the public know when to speak and when not to speak."

"MQ doesn't think of the people he's speaking to and makes them flustered."

"How does a grown adult still speak like that?"

The channel later revealed an apology video titled "SORRY" involving Chanyeol, MQ, and the entire staff participating in a step dance. Although global fans have been leaving positive comments, some Korean fans have grown angrier, stating: 

"MQ was the one who was rude and he made the entire staff apologize with him?"

"What kind of apology is this? You made a video that no one understands and isn't sincere at all."

"You mess up and make Chanyeol apologize?

"Korean people are angry but they purposefully made everything in English. Is this a joke?"

Check out the apology video below. What do you think of this situation? 

crystalwildfire77 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

Maybe they meant a show of unity, I'm sure many of them know how the person is and still decided to work with him. He could lack social skills but because of his other merits it matters less to them. Some people have good hearts even if they appear otherwise. And you don't know what goes on behind the scene.

1

assa082072 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

For people who couldn't see the problem in the first video, the problem was just that MQ speaks rather rudely or ill-mannered towards other people and people were bothered by that and also that it made Chanyeol look bad for working with him. Then they released the step-dance video as an apology but many people didn't think it was adequate enough for a few reasons. One, they never explicitly apologize. I understand how there's a deeper meaning to the video with unity and stuff like that but it could come off as insincere and the meaning can be lost for most people. Second, it was an issue solely with how MQ spoke to other people but they made the entire staff apologize. Third, because it was an issue with how MQ spoke in Korean to other Korean people, knetz are upset because the "apology" seemed to be directed at English-speaking viewers.

