Insider says BTS members never expected military exemption

An insider has spoken up about the news that BTS will not be exempted from mandatory military duties.



According to the insider, the BTS members are not at all disappointed that they haven't received military enlistment exemptions. The members are reportedly feeling the burden of their tight concert schedule and world star status, and they're thankful for the opportunity to serve their country. A source from the group's label Big Hit Entertainment also stated BTS had been embarrassed and confused about the rumors of a possible military enlistment exemption.



The insider continued that the members themselves are eager to fulfill their military duties. Rumors that BTS would be exempt from military enlistment due to their contribution to K-pop worldwide have been made, and the speculation led to discussion about celebrity exemption as well as the topic of celebrities attempting to dodge the draft.



As BTS will be enlisting, member Jin, who will be turning 28 years old, is expected to enlist next year due to the age deadline.

