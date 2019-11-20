35

Culture Minister says BTS will not be exempt from military service

BTS will not be exempt from military service, according to the culture minister of Korea.

As many K-pop groups are rising in global fame, discussions regarding boy bands' military service have always been a big debate. Unfortunately, although fans have been calling for the government to waive the boys' service, the conclusion has been made that they will have to serve.

According to Yonhap, on November 19, the culture minister Park Yang Woo stated in a press conference with reporters at UNESCO in Paris, stating, "In the case of BTS, I personally wish I could allow exemptions for them under certain standards, but the Military Manpower Administration and the Ministry of National Defense (in charge of conscription) are inclined to downsize the overall scope (of exemption)... Unlike classical arts or sports, it is difficult to fix the criteria of the selection in the popular culture and arts fields, which makes it difficult to institutionalize (a waiver system)."


Given the current state of the members' ages, Jin, who is about to turn 28, will need to enlist next year due to the age deadline. 

What do you think of this situation? 

Kirsty_Louise8,988 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

Why oh why does allkpop keep posting about this?! We know this already! BTS have never asked for an exemption nor do they want it. 🤦🏻‍♀️

6

kas7ia1,628 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

We been knew

