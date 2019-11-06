8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Han Seo Hee reveals loving text messages from her mom

Han Seo Hee uploaded a series of text messages from her mom on Instagram. 

The controversial figure is currently wrapped up in a lot of drama after getting involved in former MONSTA X member Wonho's departure from the group. The caption for the photo shows her gratitude to her mother, stating: "I'll reply well from now on mom." 

The text messages reads as follows. 

"Seohee. I'm on your side always. You have courage. Stay strong."


"I wish you would contact me from time to time. I'm worried. Eat well and stay well. Big people are meant for big things. You're only saying the right things. There are many people who are supporting and helping you. There are also many people who think you've been treated unfairly. I respect and trust you. And I love you most of all."


"Our Seohee, your mother loves you very much. Play nicely with Daeun and stay well." 


Netizens have been urging Seohee to reply to her mother, noting the lack of response, stating: 

"You have a trusting and loving mother so don't do drugs."

"You don't reply once to your mom..."

"Ah, I've realized again... how important parents are."


What do you think of this situation? 

Kirsty_Louise8,223 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

Okay, your mum is really loving and supportive. That's nice. We all still think you're a twat though.

kagayakugucci4,087 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Girl, most of those messages are from June 😂, reply to the poor woman already.

