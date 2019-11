Lee Hyori has made her first Instagram update in over 2 years.

She uploaded a simple black and white picture showing off a tattoo on the back of her neck on November 6th. This is her first Instagram post since July 11, 2017.

View this post on Instagram Hello A post shared by Leehyolee (@hyoleehyolee) on Nov 6, 2019 at 4:12am PST

Fans are taking the update as a hint that the legendary celebrity is preparing for a comeback, stating:

"Please come back with a glamorous concept!"

"The cool unni."

"Do a concept like 'You Go Girl' please!"

What do you think?