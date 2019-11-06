16

Netizens are abuzz about Jisoo's visuals in her latest Instagram update

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has broken the internet with this picture of herself.

The gorgeous star uploaded a recent shot of herself on her personal Instagram with the caption: "My new film camera 1." 


나의 새로운 필카 1 #samsungfx4 🤓

Jisoo looks gorgeous in simplistic makeup and a black long sleeve. Netizens have been raving about your beauty, commenting: 

"Kim Jisoo is the prettiest of them all."

"How can I stay sane with that gorgeous stare?!! Her beauty is ethereal!!"

"This is insane. She's so pretty."

What do you think?

Kirsty_Louise8,223 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

She's so beautiful!

kxk484 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago
