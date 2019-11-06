Netizens are abuzz about Jisoo's visuals in her latest Instagram update

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has broken the internet with this picture of herself.

The gorgeous star uploaded a recent shot of herself on her personal Instagram with the caption: "My new film camera 1."





Jisoo looks gorgeous in simplistic makeup and a black long sleeve. Netizens have been raving about your beauty, commenting:

"Kim Jisoo is the prettiest of them all."

"How can I stay sane with that gorgeous stare?!! Her beauty is ethereal!!"

"This is insane. She's so pretty."

What do you think?