WINNER's Song Min Ho shows off his artistic prowess on 'Journey to the New West' + transforms Kyuhyun into a genie

Song Min Ho had a chance to show off his artistic skills on the November 8 broadcast of 'Journey to the New West' by helping Kyuhyun turn into the genie from the movie 'Aladdin'!



Min Ho took care of Kyuhyun's hair as well as face make up to transform him into a perfect recreation of the beloved movie character. He appeared very focused and careful as he did his best to make sure the transformation was perfect.





Kang Ho Dong also came by and requested Min Ho's help to turn into the show's mascot and caused more laughter with his amazing art skills.