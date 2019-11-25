Gong Hyo Jin cozies up to 'When The Camellia Blooms' co-star Go Doo Shim in adorable new Instagram post

Actress Gong Hyo Jin just shared an adorable set of photos with one of her 'When The Camellia Blooms' co-stars!



On November 25 KST, she took to her personal Instagram account, writing: "Dong Baek's best friend. I am grateful that you took care of me."



In the accompanying images, Gong Hyo Jin is seen sitting beside veteran actress Go Doo Shim, who played the role of restaurant owner Deok Soon in the drama. The two stars are all smiles as they sit beside one another, with Go Doo Shim giving Gong Hyo Jin a warm embrace.



Meanwhile, the last episode of 'When The Camellia Blooms' aired on November 21.



Check out Gong Hyo Jin's Instagram post below!