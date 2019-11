Yoo Seung Woo is back with a new song!





"The Road You Take" was released on November 25 at 6 PM KST, roughly six months after he dropped his previous release, his second full-length album 'Yoo Seung Woo 2.' The single, which was written by the singer, combines his father's story with the feelings of the word 'Seoul.' It has a lonely-feeling melody and quite guitar accompaniment, creating a sentimental atmosphere.





Check out the music video for "The Road You Take" above!