Dawn reveals that he had a hard time after relationship with HyunA went public + developed social anxiety





Dawn revealed that he had a difficult time after his relationship with HyunA was revealed.

He appeared on the November 13th broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he stated: "I was forced to hide my love because I was a trainee at the time. But I couldn't hide it any longer and articles were released. I felt like I was lying to fans."

Dawn continued, stating: "But I had a tough time. I was originally optimistic, but because I thought the fans had turned their backs on me, I developed social anxiety."

We're glad Dawn is doing better and thriving now!