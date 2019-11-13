43

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Dawn reveals that he had a hard time after relationship with HyunA went public + developed social anxiety

Dawn revealed that he had a difficult time after his relationship with HyunA was revealed.

He appeared on the November 13th broadcast of 'Radio Star' where he stated: "I was forced to hide my love because I was a trainee at the time. But I couldn't hide it any longer and articles were released. I felt like I was lying to fans."

Dawn continued, stating: "But I had a tough time. I was originally optimistic, but because I thought the fans had turned their backs on me, I developed social anxiety."

We're glad Dawn is doing better and thriving now!

borahae3,895 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

the harsh reality of an idol - you cannot love until an insecure part of your fandom gets married and stops imagining you as their husband/wife (even though there will always be people who still would). how bitter and selfish can you be to trash and turn your back on someone who is happily in love, I cannot understand that. awwww, I love my oppa/noona, I want to protect them and want them to be happy but don't they dare to be happily dating! sigh...

souphater526 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

This must have been such a horrible time for them. I am so glad that he had Hyuna and his friends to fall back on. And that there was Psy for whom it was totally alright to take them in as they were. Just look at the hate that both of them used to receive and that some people still show them to this day. Calling him a druggie, a traitor, talking about Hyuna as if they owned her and calling her terms like "slut". Hyojong and Hyuna both deserve at least the world and nothing of what some of these horrible commenters have to offer. Live your life, be happy and make us smile along the way, you two. <3

