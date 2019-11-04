14

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ASTRO to drop 6th mini album 'Blue Flame' later this month; unveils first teaser

ASTRO is making a comeback later this month!

On November 4 KST, the group's agency Fantagio Music confirmed speculation about a November comeback through a moving poster teaser.

According to the poster, ASTRO's sixth mini album will be entitled 'Blue Flame' and is set for release on November 20 KST. In the image, a blue smoke slowly rises up a black backdrop, accompanied by text that reads: "When they open the book, a bluish light covered all over the boys."


Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback, and check out the moving poster below!

lunarian496 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

It looks like the concept will be very different this time! I'm excited.

