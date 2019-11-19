1

Comedian Kim Sook talks about her failed businesses

Kim Sook spent some time telling viewers about all her failed business ventures on the November 19 broadcast of KBS'Love Naggers 2'.

Kim Sook stated that she: "used to start businesses here and there without any thought. I started a clothing store once. But waking up that early to go to the market and the act of getting clothing from far places was tough. There was no time to sleep. I kept trying, but gave up after a month and a half." 

She then gave advice to a civilian guest on the show, stating: "I saw the process to be too easy. But afterward, I never tried doing business like that." 

