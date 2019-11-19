6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens react after Goo Hye Sun's Instagram update

Goo Hye Sun has made an Instagram update. 

She uploaded a series of selfies to her personal Instagram on November 19th with the caption "end of the project." Goo Hye Sun boasts clear skin with a slight tint of lipstick. 

Unfortunately, netizens haven't been responding to her updates given her past drama with separated Ahn Jae Hyun. Comments include: 
"Hurry up and divorce and never see each other again." 

"This is a real-life horror movie."

"Her my face is so pretty but she's one person that has taught me never to judge a person by their looks."

What do you think of this situation? 

작업 끝.

popularit592 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

why does she look so creepy for wtf

jin_sungmin742 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I'd never heard of her until this controversy so maybe that is skewing my perception of her but she looks rather creepy to me. Objectively, all her features and skin is pretty, but her eyes are so souless and her smile doesn't reach her eyes.

