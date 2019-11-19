Netizens react after Goo Hye Sun's Instagram update

Goo Hye Sun has made an Instagram update.

She uploaded a series of selfies to her personal Instagram on November 19th with the caption "end of the project." Goo Hye Sun boasts clear skin with a slight tint of lipstick.





Unfortunately, netizens haven't been responding to her updates given her past drama with separated Ahn Jae Hyun. Comments include:

"Hurry up and divorce and never see each other again."

"This is a real-life horror movie."

"Her my face is so pretty but she's one person that has taught me never to judge a person by their looks."

What do you think of this situation?