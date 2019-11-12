Fans worry about Shownu's drastic weight loss

Fans are worried about Shownu's drastic weight loss.

Former MONSTA X member Wonho was recently involved in multiple scandals after allegations were made by former reality star Jung Da Eun and Han Seo Hee. Additionally, Shownu was also involved in a scandal after being accused of participating in an affair with a married woman. Although he was later cleared of those allegations by his agency, fans noticed his drastic weight loss and have attributed it to stress.

Netizen comments include:

"He must have suffered a lot in those few days."

"But he's still actively promoting throughout all of this. If there was a picture of me sick online I'd lose my mind. His mental strength is crazy."

"Wow this is really severe."

"He aged a lot really quickly."

What do you think?