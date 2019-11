C9 Entertainment has revealed the first member of their upcoming girl group.

The first member is Jeewon, who was previously a member of Good Day. She was also on 'The Unit' and has received a lot of love because of her bright trademark smile. She was born on April 1st, 1999, is 166cm tall, and weighs 46 kg according to her profile. The group is currently being called 'C9 GIRLZ' until the official name is revealed.

