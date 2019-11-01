IZ*ONE release more chic suit version 'I Will' unit teasers for 'BLOOM*IZ'

IZ*ONE have released more teasers hinting at their mature, chic transformation, ahead of their comeback this November 11.

In their new set of "I Will" version unit teaser photos, the IZ*ONE members continue to maintain their charisma in pastel-colored suits, gathered together in a mysterious forest filled with colorful plant life.

IZ*ONE's full comeback with their 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ' is set for this November 11 at 6 PM KST. What kind of concept are you expecting from IZ*ONE this time around?



