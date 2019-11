It seems like BTS isn't just making records in the music world but also the gaming world as well.

Netmarble's mobile game titled 'BTS World' recently won the mobile game of the year at the 2019 Golden Joystick Awards! The popular game allows fans to take the manager's seat as they manage the superstar world group.

Congratulations @bts_bighit, because BTS World is the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 winner of Mobile Game of the Year. The game is developed by Takeone Company Corp and published by @NetmarbleUS #BTSWORLD #goldenjoysticks pic.twitter.com/R2DehtQeih — Golden Joysticks (@GoldenJoysticks) November 15, 2019

Congratulations to BTS!