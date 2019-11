Henry got involved with a mild accident while skateboarding with singer Yoon Do Hyun on the November 15 broadcast of 'I Live Alone'.

Henry confidently stated that he used to be a skateboarder back when he was in Canada, but elicited a lot of laughter from viewers when he suddenly crashed to the floor. Yoon Do Hyun comforted him while patting his butt while Henry writhed in pain, suggesting that he sing the Korean national anthem to alleviate his pain.