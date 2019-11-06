Baek Ye Rin announces independent label 'Blue Vinyl'

Baek Ye Rin has announced her independent label Blue Vinyl.



On November 6, the new label made the announcement below on Instagram, stating the partnership with Baek Ye Rin. She also posted on her own Instagram, "Hello! It's been a long time. This is the account for my independent label. From now on, you'll be able to hear news about me through here."



As previously reported, Baek Ye Rin left JYP Entertainment this past September. She debuted under JYP as 15& alongside Park Ji Min in 2012.



