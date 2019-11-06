31

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

Baek Ye Rin announces independent label 'Blue Vinyl'

Baek Ye Rin has announced her independent label Blue Vinyl.

On November 6, the new label made the announcement below on Instagram, stating the partnership with Baek Ye Rin. She also posted on her own Instagram, "Hello! It's been a long time. This is the account for my independent label. From now on, you'll be able to hear news about me through here."

As previously reported, Baek Ye Rin left JYP Entertainment this past September. She debuted under JYP as 15& alongside Park Ji Min in 2012.

Stay tuned for updates on Baek Ye Rin.  

Ahhhh, i was wondering if she was going to leave jyp ent. similar to park jimin + g.soul. she always was an intriguing artist + i wish her much success in her future endeavors with this new label! still spinnin the "our love is great" album + looking forward to even more great music!

